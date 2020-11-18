Trump Admin. Denies Free Speech Harm In WeChat Ban

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 8:08 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has insisted that banning downloads of WeChat has nothing to do with users' free speech but is solely aimed at preventing China from using their data to facilitate espionage and surveillance, even though a federal judge recently said the move raised serious First Amendment concerns. The government contended Monday in California federal court that Trump's ban, shepherded by the U.S. Department of Commerce, doesn't infringe on a protected activity under the First Amendment simply because the People's Republic of China has cloaked its worrisome activities within a social media app. "The court should therefore reconsider its prior determination that plaintiffs...

