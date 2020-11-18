Gov't Urges High Court To Allow $3.6B Border Wall Fund Move

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 7:43 PM EST) -- The Trump administration urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that the Pentagon couldn't divert $3.6 billion in defense funding for border wall construction, saying groups that challenged the projects shouldn't have been allowed to. The Ninth Circuit took too wide a view of the appropriate "zone of interests" under Section 2808, the law the secretary of defense invoked to divert unobligated military construction funding to the 11 disputed border construction projects in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, the government said in its Tuesday petition to the high court. That meant the circuit court wrongly found that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS