Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Weinstein Wants Depo Halted Over Poor Health, Criminal Case

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 10:37 PM EST) -- Disgraced Hollywood producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has urged a New York federal judge to stay his deposition in civil litigation against him, citing his poor health and pending extradition to Los Angeles to face criminal charges on similar claims of sexual assault.

In a memorandum filed Thursday, Weinstein's counsel, Imran H. Ansari, said his client, who is serving a 23-year rape sentence at Wende Correctional Facility in upstate New York, has experienced a "dramatic decline" in his already-compromised health, including symptoms of COVID-19 that have required him to quarantine.

"The reality is that Mr. Weinstein's current state of health...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!