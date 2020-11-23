Forex Rigger Katz On Track For $400-Per-Hour Consult Gig

Law360, New York (November 23, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge showed little inclination Monday to stop convicted forex rigger Jason Katz from earning $400 per hour as consultant for investors seeking to hold 16 big banks liable for price-fixing, but the judge suggested capping the former government cooperator's pay. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, who is overseeing the big-dollar dispute between investor-plaintiffs including Allianz Global Investors GmbH and banks including Barclays Bank PLC, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs and UBS AG, took up a dispute over how much Katz could be paid. "I would like Mr. Brockett to consider a cap," Judge Schofield told plaintiffs' counsel Daniel Brockett of Quinn Emanuel...

