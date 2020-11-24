States, Cities Seek Demise Of Trump's Narrowed Water Rule

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 7:02 PM EST) -- A group of states on Monday asked a federal judge to scrap the Trump administration's rule narrowing the scope of the Clean Water Act's jurisdiction, saying the government failed to study how excluding many previously protected waters would harm water quality and step on states' rights. California, New York and the other states, along with New York City and Washington, D.C., have sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers' over their recent Navigable Waters Protection rule and are seeking to compel the government to replace it with something more protective. In a motion for summary judgment,...

