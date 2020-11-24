Home Depot To Pay $17.5M To States Over 2014 Data Breach

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 3:55 PM EST) -- Home Depot Inc. has agreed to pay $17.5 million and improve its data security to resolve a multistate investigation into a 2014 breach that exposed the credit card information of 40 million of its customers nationwide. The settlement announced Tuesday will be divided among the District of Columbia and 46 states. Alabama, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Wyoming were the only states that did not participate in the deal. During the April 2014 incident, hackers breached Home Depot's network and deposited malicious software on its checkout technology, compromising the credit card information of customers who used self-checkout kiosks from April 10 to Sept. 13...

