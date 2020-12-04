Lessons In Crafting Valid Employment Class Settlements

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 12:57 PM EST) -- Aspiring employment lawyers ask questions of their mentors. Try this one: Did you ever go to trial on a wage and hour class action? The answers — ranging from "no" to "almost but …" and rarely to "once" — reveal an important truth: Employment lawyers handling class actions better know the inner workings of getting class settlements approved. The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California's recent decision in Monplaisir v. Integrated Tech Group LLC[1] shows why. There, the court declined to approve a settlement that "unduly rewards counsel at plaintiffs' expense, appears more a product of arbitration agreements...

