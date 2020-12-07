Trump's TikTok Restrictions Blocked By 2nd Judge

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 10:51 PM EST) -- Just days after the Trump administration's deadline for the divestiture of TikTok's U.S. business came and went without fanfare, a second federal judge blocked proposed restrictions on the app, saying Monday the administration likely acted arbitrarily and capriciously, overstepping its authority. After halting the Trump administration's effort to ban TikTok from U.S. app stores in September, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols halted the remaining proposed restrictions that would have effectively disabled the app for current users, finding that TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance Ltd., is likely to succeed on its D.C. federal court claims that the government exceeded the International Emergency Economic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS