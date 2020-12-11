Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dual Facebook Antitrust Cases Land Before Different Judges

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 8:55 PM EST) -- Although two challenges from the Federal Trade Commission and dozens of state attorneys general to Facebook's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp are likely to be consolidated, they currently are moving forward on parallel tracks and have been assigned to different Washington, D.C., federal judges.

According to a docket posting Friday, U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg will preside over the state enforcer case, which accuses Facebook of scooping up would-be rivals and using access for app developers as a way to maintain dominance over social media. Judge Boasberg is an Obama nominee and former homicide prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the...

