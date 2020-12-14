Census Bureau's Emergency Ask In Info Row Swatted Down

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 8:00 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has shot down a challenge from the U.S. Census Bureau to aspects of her order on expedited discovery in a case regarding the agency's shortened 2020 census timeline, saying the agency's problems are "entirely of their own making." U.S. District Lucy H. Koh on Sunday night denied a weekend emergency motion from the Census Bureau and its parent agency, the U.S. Department of Commerce, in which they cited privacy concerns in order to push back on two prongs of her order from late last week demanding certain discovery related to census data collection and processing by Dec. 14....

