The Biggest Injury Verdict Reductions Of 2020

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 3:48 PM EST) -- While tort reform advocates point to so-called runaway jury verdicts to justify damages caps, the experience of the past year shows even the biggest awards are vulnerable to being second-guessed and either tossed or significantly reduced on appeal. Plaintiffs' attorneys say it's already an uphill battle to take a case to trial and win a big award, let alone preserve it through post-trial motions and the appellate process. Mark D. Moreland, a plaintiff's-side medical malpractice attorney in Charleston, West Virginia, told Law360 that having a big money verdict vacated and a new trial ordered is an ever-present fear for him and...

