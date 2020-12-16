The Future Of Drug Decriminalization After Oregon

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 3:52 PM EST) -- On Nov. 3, Oregon passed Measure 110, a novel law[1] that reclassifies personal or noncommercial possession of controlled substances such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamines, from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class E violation, punishable only by a $100 fine.[2] It also establishes a drug addiction treatment and recovery program funded in part by the state's marijuana tax revenue and state prison savings.[3] In 1973, Oregon was the first state to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. Could Measure 110 be the first step to legalization of cocaine and heroin throughout the U.S.? Similarities to Marijuana Reform The broader...

