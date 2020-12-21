16 New Blank-Check Co. IPO Filings Bolster 2021 Pipeline

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 10:35 PM EST) -- At least 16 blank-check companies have filed new initial public offerings exceeding $3.5 billion in expected proceeds — money that can fund acquisitions in industries spanning clean energy, entertainment, health care and technology — bolstering January's pipeline as a robust 2020 comes to a close. The latest filings were submitted with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday and Monday. Under SEC rules, companies can begin marketing their IPOs to prospective investors 15 days after their public filings, meaning the latest submissions could price in January. The IPOs will tap the services of 18 law firms, when counting representation of issuers and...

