Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Fintech Litigation To Watch In 2021

Law360 (January 3, 2021, 12:02 PM EST) -- Economic tumult in 2020 resulting from the coronavirus pandemic drove the adoption of fintech and prompted additional scrutiny of the burgeoning sector. These rapid-fire fintech developments, combined with the coming changing of the guard in Washington and a potentially new enforcement framework, will inform both enforcement cases and private litigation in 2021, attorneys told Law360.

Market Newcomers and a Roiling Economy

When COVID-19 upended the markets in March, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission encouraged entities it regulates, including fintech companies, to make thorough disclosures about the pandemic's effect on business, but it eased filing requirements as companies worked to adjust. At...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!