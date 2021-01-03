Fintech Litigation To Watch In 2021

Law360 (January 3, 2021, 12:02 PM EST) -- Economic tumult in 2020 resulting from the coronavirus pandemic drove the adoption of fintech and prompted additional scrutiny of the burgeoning sector. These rapid-fire fintech developments, combined with the coming changing of the guard in Washington and a potentially new enforcement framework, will inform both enforcement cases and private litigation in 2021, attorneys told Law360. Market Newcomers and a Roiling Economy When COVID-19 upended the markets in March, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission encouraged entities it regulates, including fintech companies, to make thorough disclosures about the pandemic's effect on business, but it eased filing requirements as companies worked to adjust. At...

