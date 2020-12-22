Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tech Giants Urge 9th Circ. Not To Overturn WhatsApp Ruling

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 12:05 AM EST) -- Google, Microsoft, Cisco and other tech giants on Monday implored the Ninth Circuit to reject Israeli spyware company NSO Group's sovereign immunity bid, arguing in an amicus brief that allowing private companies to dodge liability for their cyber-surveillance tools ramps up the risks that they fall into the wrong hands.

In July, U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton denied the surveillance software firm's bid for immunity from WhatsApp's suit, which accuses it of breaching U.S. computer crimes law by using malware to spy on human rights lawyers, journalists and political dissidents on behalf of its government clients. WhatsApp is owned by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!