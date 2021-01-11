Justices Turn Away 7 More IP Cases, Split Arthrex Arguments

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 6:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court rejected several petitions in intellectual property cases on Monday, ranging from what grounds the Patent Trial and Appeal Board can use to invalidate patents to whether the Welsh government can face a copyright suit over photos of poet Dylan Thomas. These decisions are on top of the Supreme Court on Friday taking up its second intellectual property case of the term with Minerva v. Hologic and the Monday rejection of petitions involving whether Federal Reserve banks can challenge patents, a trademark case filed by Jack Daniel's over a parody dog toy called "Bad Spaniels" and a copyright suit against Walt Disney...

