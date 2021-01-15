Blue States Challenge EPA Aircraft GHG Emissions Standards

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 7:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's new gas emissions standards for aircraft won't actually result in new reductions, said 12 attorneys general from California, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New York, and other Democrat-led states plus the District of Columbia in announcing a D.C. Circuit challenge Friday. While the filing itself just announces the plans of the attorneys general to fight the standards, which were finalized last month, press releases from the challengers claim that the EPA's final rule would essentially lock in "meaningless" standards for years to come thanks to the long lead times required for manufacturers to develop new aircraft designs. The coalition...

