Another Zoom Trial First: Gaming Controllers For Remote Jury

Law360, New York (January 21, 2021, 11:21 PM EST) -- An upcoming first-of-its-kind Zoom trial may sport a second novel feature if a judge goes ahead with his plan to help jurors decide whether Valve Corp.'s video game controllers infringe a competitor's patent by sending each juror a controller in the mail during the trial. The trial against Valve — maker of A-list video games like Half-Life, Counter-Strike and Portal, as well as the operator of the wildly popular Steam game-download platform — is set to start Monday in Seattle federal court. The case will be the first patent jury trial to be held via the Zoom videoconferencing software. The plaintiff,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS