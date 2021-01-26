4 Cannabis Lending Strategies For Financial Institutions

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 3:56 PM EST) -- The market for cannabis products shows no signs of slowing. In 2020, Americans spent almost $18 billion on cannabis and cannabis products. This was a 67% increase from what they spent in 2019. Public sentiment in support of marijuana legalization has never been higher with five new states passing provisions to legalize marijuana this past November. Merger and acquisition activity has also increased. Still the vast majority of cannabis-related businesses have difficulties accessing capital to ensure continued operations and expansion. As we begin 2021, the number of cannabis lending programs is expected to increase even without the passage of federal marijuana...

