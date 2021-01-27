Microsoft Draws Wide Support In Bid To Ax Warrant Gag Order

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 10:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, more than two dozen media organizations and former federal prosecutors are among those backing Microsoft's bid to convince the Second Circuit to strike down a "secrecy order" barring it from telling a large corporate client that the U.S. government has issued a warrant for the client's data. In the latest chapter in a long-running fight between Microsoft and the U.S. government over the scope of prosecutors' power to access Microsoft customers' electronic data, the tech giant has asked the Second Circuit to vacate a 2019 order issued by an Eastern District of New York magistrate judge that barred...

