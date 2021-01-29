Specter Of ERISA Woes Not Derailing Auto-IRA Programs

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 3:12 PM EST) -- Virginia may soon become the eighth state to direct a portion of private-sector employees' paychecks into individual retirement accounts unless they opt out, indicating that a pending Ninth Circuit challenge to the legality of auto-IRA programs under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act isn't slowing their spread. Advocates of the auto-IRA initiative, designed to give workers without pensions or 401(k)s an easy way to save for retirement, say they're confident the programs will withstand the legal challenge lobbed by California lobbying group the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. "We've always felt these programs are on solid legal ground, that they're not preempted...

