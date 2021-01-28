Robinhood Trading Blocks Draw Lawsuits And Lawmakers' Ire

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 1:42 PM EST) -- Online stock trading platform Robinhood was sued in at least seven federal courts on Thursday within hours of its decision to block users from buying shares of GameStop and other volatile stocks recently caught up in a trading frenzy. Online stock trading platform Robinhood was sued Thursday over its decision to restrict users from buying shares of GameStop. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) The federal lawsuits filed in states including New York and California could be the first in a wave of litigation against the popular trading app over its handling of a surge in activity connected to an apparent trading war between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS