Epic Judge Says Apple's Tim Cook Must Sit For 7-Hour Depo

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:40 PM EST) -- It was bad news for Apple all around this past week after a California magistrate ruled that CEO Tim Cook would have to sit for a seven-hour deposition and denied the tech giant's bid to subpoena Samsung in one fell swoop as part of Apple's fight against an antitrust suit over App Store fees. In the case of Cook's deposition, U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson said in his Tuesday order that the dispute was "less than meets the eye." Seven hours is the deposition length that Judge Hixson eventually settled on, much longer than the zero hours that Apple originally...

