App Developer Atty Disclosed Confidential Info, Apple Says

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 8:34 PM EST) -- Apple has defended its push for sanctions against an attorney for app developers who alleged in California federal court that the tech giant's app store practices are anti-competitive, claiming the attorney revealed confidential information about Apple's business deals in open court and tried to justify the disclosure after the fact using unrelated public reports. In a Thursday filing, the tech giant told U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson in a redacted filing that Benjamin Siegel of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP revealed "confidential, financial details of Apple's relationship with specific, named developers" in a Dec. 15 hearing. According to Apple, the...

