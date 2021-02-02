States Tell 6th Circ. Robocall Ban Was Never Unenforceable

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- Nearly three dozen states are urging the Sixth Circuit to hold that the national robocall ban was enforceable during the five years between Congress exempting government debt collections and the U.S. Supreme Court dropping that carve-out last year. In an amicus brief backing a suit in Ohio federal court accusing gas and electric supplier Realgy LLC of violating the Telephone Consumer Protect Act, 34 states and the District of Columbia said the high court's decision that the exception for government debt was unconstitutional did not mean the whole TCPA was unenforceable from 2015 to 2020. "Consumers have had it with irritating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS