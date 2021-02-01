Cos. Should Keep A Close Watch On SIGPR Enforcement

By Mark Grider, James Treanor and Cheryl Risell

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Aerospace & Defense newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Mark Grider James Treanor Cheryl Risell

Referred 69 investigative leads to law enforcement partners;

Initiated five new preliminary investigations;

Received and vetted 27 complaints, two of which were referred to law enforcement and one that was opened for investigation internally at SIGPR; and

Developed risk scores for a Main Street Lending Program dataset.[5]

(1) To provide a coordinated response to CARES Act funding fraud, with an emphasis on organized criminal activity, as well as criminal and civil fraud affecting federal money, vulnerable victims, and fraud recidivists; (2) To facilitate legal process, case intake, and swift prosecution of CARES Act-related fraud; (3) To link and associate isolated CARES Act-related complaints with larger schemes and related unlawful activity; and (4) To deter future CARES Act funding fraud through an enhanced awareness of successful criminal prosecution and civil enforcement against individuals and companies involved in CARES-related financial fraud.[6]

District of Massachusetts;[8]

District of Nevada;[9]

Northern District of New York;[10]

Northern District of Ohio;[11]

Eastern District of Texas;[12]

Northern District of Texas;[13]

Eastern District of Virginia;[14] and

Middle District of Pennsylvania.[15]

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.