Fogo De Chao Gets Illegal Tip Pool Claims Moved To Texas

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chao persuaded a Pennsylvania federal judge to transfer a proposed class action to Texas so the chain can face allegations it forced workers across 49 locations to participate in an illegal tip pool in the state where it is headquartered. U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand ruled Thursday to move the Fair Labor Standards Act dispute from Pennsylvania to the Eastern District of Texas, noting that the location also appears to be more convenient for the former steakhouse chain employee who filed the complaint. "Although the alleged violations of the FLSA occurred at [Fogo De Chao]'s...

