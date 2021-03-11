The Defining Pandemic Moments For Health And Life Sci Attys

Jeff Overley By

More than 10% of Americans have been fully vaccinated, raising hopes that the pandemic's worst days are done. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society's annual health conference was canceled at the beginning of March 2020.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters flanked by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, left, and CDC Director Robert Redfield at the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on March 6, 2020. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Medicare's expanded coverage for telehealth has been popular and will likely become permanent to some extent. (iStock.com/Ridofranz)

Hoarding of gloves, masks and gowns by price gougers at times threatened to leave health workers lacking protective gear. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The FDA authorized hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 under pressure from Trump but later backtracked. (iStock.com/No-Mad)

Trump in October called FDA guidance a "political hit job" because it didn't clear the way for vaccine approval prior to the Nov. 3 election.

