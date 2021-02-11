Biden Admin. Looks To Pause WeChat, TikTok Shutdown Bids

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 2:11 PM EST) -- The Biden administration is pausing federal efforts to remove the Chinese social media applications WeChat and TikTok from U.S. networks. In two motions filed Wednesday and Thursday, the administration said the U.S. Department of Commerce is reviewing WeChat and TikTok's activities afresh, and that afterwards it will be able to assess whether it wants to pursue the Trump administration's efforts to target the apps over national security concerns. "The department plans to conduct an evaluation of the underlying record justifying those prohibitions," according to the twin motions, filed both in the appeal of a lawsuit by WeChat users who seek to...

