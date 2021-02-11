Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

BREAKING: Biden Admin. Looks To Pause WeChat Shutdown Bid

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 2:11 PM EST) -- The Biden administration said Thursday it is pausing federal efforts to remove the WeChat app from U.S. networks.

In a Ninth Circuit motion, the administration said the U.S. Department of Commerce is reviewing WeChat's activities afresh, and that afterwards it will be able to assess whether it wants to pursue the Trump administration's efforts to target the app over national security concerns.

"The department plans to conduct an evaluation of the underlying record justifying those prohibitions," according to the motion, filed in the appeal of a lawsuit by WeChat users who seek to block the federal government from phasing out the app domestically....

