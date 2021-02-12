Feds Defend Robocall Ban's Constitutionality At 6th Circ.

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- In a bid to intervene in a Sixth Circuit challenge to the national robocall ban, the federal government argued that the U.S. Supreme Court did not gut the entire prohibition when it killed a carveout to the law last year. The U.S. Department of Justice told the appeals court that it would oppose the stance by gas and electric supplier Realgy LLC, which was accused in Ohio federal court of making unwanted phone calls to a consumer, that the high court ruling made the entire law unenforceable while the carveout was in effect. Realgy got the proposed class action dismissed at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS