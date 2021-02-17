18 AGs, ACLU Back NJ Immigration Info-Sharing Limits

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 8:14 PM EST) -- Multiple states and community groups are asking the Third Circuit to uphold New Jersey's policy of restricting the immigration information it shares with the federal government, arguing Tuesday that a challenge to the Garden State's directive threatens the states' sovereign interests and overall safety. In amicus briefs, the states and organizations urged the federal appeals court to back a New Jersey federal judge's dismissal of a suit by two counties alleging that the state's policy is preempted by federal immigration law barring states from prohibiting county and local governments from voluntarily sharing information with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The states...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS