Judge Again Slams 'Shocking' Slip-Ups In Iran Sanctions Case

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has once again ripped prosecutors in a botched sanctions violations case, finding that U.S. Department of Justice attorneys not only tried to cover up evidence mishandling, but also fought to include evidence inappropriately uncovered by the FBI. The government's case against Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad, who stood accused of scheming to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran and launder money, collapsed last year after U.S. attorneys shared a disclosure report that the German bank Commerzbank had sent to the Office of Foreign Assets Control detailing the $29 million transaction at issue. After U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS