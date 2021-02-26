Compliance Lessons From Newest Fla. Privacy Class Actions

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 4:08 PM EST) -- Over the last two years, plaintiffs have increasingly looked to state courts when filing their consumer protection and privacy putative class actions. Claims under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, for example, were once filed almost exclusively in federal court. Now hundreds are brought in state court where plaintiffs can try to avoid the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit precedent that has narrowed the viability of those cases.[1] More recently, plaintiffs have tested their luck filing class claims based on alleged deceptive emails or data breaches under Florida's Electronic Mail Communications Act and Florida's Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS