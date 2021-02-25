Feds Ask 2nd Circ. To Block Report On IHS Doctor Abuse

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 8:58 PM EST) -- The federal government should not have to release a report to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal detailing over two decades of sexual abuse committed by a former Indian Health Service pediatrician, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services argued Wednesday. In a Second Circuit brief, the agency sought to reverse a January order to release the report on Stanley Patrick Weber, arguing that an exception to the Freedom of Information Act blocks the release of certain "medical quality assurance" reports to encourage "candid reviews" of care provided by the Indian Health Service within HHS. The quality assurance...

