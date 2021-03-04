Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Alleged Charity Robocall Scammers Cut $110M FTC Deal

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- Telemarketers behind an alleged massive robocall scheme cut deals totaling $110 million to resolve allegations by the Federal Trade Commission and dozens of states they bombarded 67 million consumers with 1.3 billion deceptive charitable fundraising calls, according to documents filed in Michigan federal court Wednesday.

In a flurry of court filings, the FTC told a Michigan federal judge that six groups of companies and individuals have agreed to pay up to $110 million to settle claims they duped millions of Americans into donating to charities that failed to provide the services they promised.

Acting Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!