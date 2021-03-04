Alleged Charity Robocall Scammers Cut $110M FTC Deal

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- Telemarketers behind an alleged massive robocall scheme cut deals totaling $110 million to resolve allegations by the Federal Trade Commission and dozens of states they bombarded 67 million consumers with 1.3 billion deceptive charitable fundraising calls, according to documents filed in Michigan federal court Wednesday. In a flurry of court filings, the FTC told a Michigan federal judge that six groups of companies and individuals have agreed to pay up to $110 million to settle claims they duped millions of Americans into donating to charities that failed to provide the services they promised. Acting Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer...

