BREAKING: SDNY Jury Convicts 2 Of Tricking Banks On Pot Transactions

Law360, New York (March 24, 2021, 11:36 AM EDT) -- A Manhattan jury on Wednesday found two businessmen guilty of assisting in an elaborate plan to let California weed company Eaze process transactions without getting flagged by banks over the federally illegal substance.
A Manhattan jury on Wednesday found two businessmen guilty of assisting in a plot to let a California weed company process transactions without being flagged. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Hamid Akhavan, 42, and Ruben Weigand, 38, were each charged by the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office last year with conspiring to defraud merchant banks of property rights by tricking them into processing more than $150 million of transactions on behalf of San Francisco-based Eaze, a cannabis-selling app nicknamed "the Uber of pot."
Prosecutors said the defendants told "layer upon layer of lies" to build a system of fake websites and third-party dummy companies that allowed Eaze to take federally unlawful credit card and debit payments between 2016 and 2019.
But defense lawyers argued Weigand and Akhavan had no intention of fooling banks or credit card companies, which in fact made money on the transactions. A key cooperator who had worked with the defendants described their work as quasi-legal "gray business," with cannabis legalized in the state of California, where Eaze operates.
Held in the Southern District of New York under strict safety protocols during the coronavirus pandemic, the trial was marked by a COVID-19 scare in which a juror was excused after reporting a positive test. Remaining jurors tested negative for the virus on March 8 and the trial continued before another juror was excused on March 15 over virus-related concerns at a school the juror's child attends.
Eaze has said it cooperated with the authorities in the criminal probe. Its former CEO James Patterson entered a guilty plea in the run-up to the trial.
Akhavan is represented by William Burck, Christopher Tayback and Sara Clark of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and Ira Rothken and Jared Smith of the Rothken Law Firm LLP.
Weigand is represented by Michael Gilbert, Shriram Harid, Steven Pellechi and Amy Lesperance of Dechert LLP and by Michael Artan of Michael H. Artan PC.
Patterson is represented by Emily Schulman of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP.
The government is represented by Nicholas Folly, Tara La Morte and Emily Deininger of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.
The case is U.S. v. Weigand, case number 1:20-cr-00188, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.
--Editing by Marygrace Murphy.
