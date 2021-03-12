Delta Hit With Wage Suit Over Short-Term Military Leave

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 3:26 PM EST) -- A former Delta employee and F-15 pilot said the airline stiffed him on wages when he took a short-term military leave, according to a proposed class action filed in Georgia federal court. Randal Reep, a lieutenant colonel in the Florida Air National Guard, accused Delta Air Lines Inc. of violating the U.S. Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994, which prohibits employers from discriminating against civilian workers for their military service, according to Thursday's complaint. Reep worked at Delta from 1998 to 2016 and took military leave for 30 days or less, the complaint said. "Since at least 2007,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS