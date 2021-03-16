Purdue Files Ch. 11 Plan That Draws Criticism From State AGs

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 10:44 AM EDT) -- OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has filed its long-awaited Chapter 11 plan with a New York bankruptcy court under which its former owners have agreed to up their contributions to an opioid abatement trust fund to almost $4.3 billion, drawing immediate criticism from several state attorneys general that the plan still falls short. OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has filed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan in New York, saying Tuesday it would provide over $10 billion in value to mitigate the damages of the opioid crisis. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey) In an announcement Tuesday, the company said the plan it filed with the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS