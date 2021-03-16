Several AGs Join Texas-Led Google Monopolization Case

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Enforcers from several states and Puerto Rico have joined the Texas-led coalition accusing Google of monopolizing the market for display advertising, signing on to a new complaint that also adds allegations concerning Google's Chrome browser and Facebook's WhatsApp service. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement Tuesday that the addition of enforcers from Alaska, Florida, Montana, Nevada and Puerto Rico to the case brings the coalition up 15, and said it underscores the "broad consensus" that Google's practices need to be reined in. "Google collects thousands of data points about people and uses that information for its own gain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS