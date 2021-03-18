Wells Fargo Judge Slams $32M Atty Fee Bid As Unreasonable

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday she'll preliminarily approve Wells Fargo's $95.7 million deal to resolve certified class claims that the bank stiffed thousands of mortgage consultants' wages, but told class counsel "nothing" about their $31.9 million attorney fees request "looks reasonable to me." During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman asked the parties to make minor revisions to the settlement notice and said the proposed deal, which gives out roughly $11,500 per class member, is "very solid" for the class. She took issue, however, with class counsel's proposed fee award, which asks for a third of...

