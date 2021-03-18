Quinn Emanuel, Hagens Berman To Lead Facebook User Suits

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 11:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh on Thursday appointed Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP to co-lead proposed consumer class actions against Facebook, despite concerns from the company and Hagens Berman that Quinn Emanuel's representation of Google in separate privacy litigation could pose conflicts. After a hearing, Judge Koh selected Stephen A. Swedlow of Quinn Emanuel and Shana A. Scarlett of Hagens Berman as interim class counsel for the consumer antitrust suits, and Keller Lenkner LLC and Lockridge Grindal Nauen PLLP to serve on the class' executive committee. She also appointed Yavar Bathaee of Bathaee Dunne LLP and Kristen M. Anderson...

