ACLU Tells 6th Circ. Robocall Ban Was Unenforceable

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union and a slew of constitutional scholars are lining up to ask the Sixth Circuit to declare the national robocall ban unenforceable for violations that occurred during the five years that government debt collections were exempt from the law. It's a First Amendment issue that comes down to the law favoring some speakers and disfavoring others, the Sixth Circuit was told Thursday in the amicus brief. Because in the intervening years between when Congress passed the government carveout and the U.S. Supreme Court knocked it down, the law operated under a system that favored certain speech in...

