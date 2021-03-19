Bannon Says Feds Must Fully Drop Indictment After Pardon

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Pardoned former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon urged a New York federal court on Thursday to formally dismiss his criminal indictment, arguing that the government's push for an "administrative termination" is inadequate. President Donald Trump pardoned Bannon in January for federal wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy charges tied to the $25 million We Build The Wall fundraiser. Prosecutors allege Bannon pocketed more than $1 million despite promising that "100%" of the funds would go toward a Mexico border wall. Bannon contended in a motion Thursday that an administrative termination only removes a case from the court's active docket,...

