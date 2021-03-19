Apple Hit With $308.5M Verdict In EDTX Patent Trial

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- An Eastern District of Texas jury decided Friday that Apple infringed a Personalized Media Communications patent on decrypting digital media content and must pay $308.5 million in damages. Apple is facing more than $308 million in damages Friday after a jury in the Eastern District of Texas found the tech giant infringed PMC's digital media decryption patent. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) The verdict came after a five-day trial that began Monday in Marshall, Texas, before U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap. The jury awarded the damages as a running royalty. PMC filed suit in 2015, alleging that Apple's FairPlay digital rights management technology, which controls access...

