High Court Skips Facebook's Challenge To Wiretap Ruling

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review the Ninth Circuit's revival of a wiretapping allegation in multidistrict litigation accusing Facebook of unlawfully tracking logged-out users' browsing activity, despite the social media giant's assertion that the decision threatened to unfairly expose online companies to sweeping liability for "routine business activity."

The justices in their latest order list denied without comment Facebook's petition for writ of certiorari in a dispute that the company argued presented an "idea vehicle" for the high court to resolve a circuit split over who qualifies as a "party" to electronic communications and is therefore exempt from...

