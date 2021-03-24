Last-Minute Trump Admin. Medicaid Letter Muddles Waivers

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- While the Trump administration's time in power has officially ended, it did not go gracefully. In an eleventh hour move to undermine the Biden administration's capacity to rid the nation of work requirement waivers and Tennessee's Medicaid block grant waiver, Seema Verma, then-administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, sent a letter of agreement[1] to Medicaid state directors, requesting them to sign an attached set of new onerous policies for rescinding Section 1115 waivers. Previously, it seemed as though it would be relatively simple for the Biden administration to utilize a clause in all Section 1115 approval letters[2] permitting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS