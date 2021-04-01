Tech, Health Care Stand Out Among Largest Deals From Q1

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Mergers and acquisitions activity remained strong during the first three months of the year, and the largest transactions from 2021's opening quarter illustrate a dealmaking market focused on technology and health care because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At this time last year, the U.S. was still in the early stages of grappling with the novel coronavirus. The M&A pipeline dried up as companies adjusted to the new reality and focused on how they could stay in business amid a period of extreme uncertainty. By the end of 2020, however, M&A had come roaring back, and when all was said and done,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS