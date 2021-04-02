Feds Push To Manage Details Of Bannon's Presidential Pardon

Law360, New York (April 2, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office pushed back Friday against Steve Bannon, the onetime Donald Trump confidant who was pardoned on charges of defrauding donors who backed a private border wall effort, arguing Bannon's dismissal should come under carefully managed terms. Prosecutors told Manhattan U.S. District Judge Judge Analisa Torres, who is overseeing the ongoing criminal case against three Bannon co-defendants, that Bannon should be administratively terminated as opposed to being granted a blanket dismissal of the indictment charging him. "If the court is inclined to dismiss the indictment as to Bannon, the government respectfully submits that any order of dismissal should...

