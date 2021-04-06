Gov't Contractor Accused Of Spiking $13M Maintenance Deal

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 1:19 PM EDT) -- An Alaska-based construction company is suing a Native American-owned government contractor in Georgia federal court, saying Lakota Enterprises Inc. improperly canceled a subcontract worth at least $13 million for maintenance work at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. In a suit filed Monday, Trailboss Enterprises LLC said Lakota breached a deal between the two companies on a false pretense related to employee benefits and didn't compensate the Alaska company for the work it did to land the deal for maintenance of aerospace ground equipment. Trailboss said it did much of the work, including writing the proposals, to help Lakota land the...

